Couple with 45 guns arrested at Delhi airport

Customs officials at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday arrested an Indian couple arriving from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs22 lakh ($38,500) were seized from two bags in their possession.

The couple were identified as Jagjit Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur.

"They admitted they had previously smuggled in 25 pieces of guns (from Turkey) valued over Rs12 lakh," a senior customs officer told news agency ANI.

"Ballistics reports will confirm whether the guns are real or not. But in a preliminary report, NSG (National Security Guard, the country's elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed the guns are fully functional and can be used."

Photos tweeted by ANI show a collection of handguns laid out on a table with more pieces in a plastic bag.