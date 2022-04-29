Couple reunite after hostage horror

Mr Akhil Reghu (right) reuniting with his wife Jithina Jayakumar and father. PHOTO: INTERNET

It was a tearful reunion for Mr Akhil Reghu and his wife Jithina Jayakumar on Tuesday.

The couple hugged on meeting at the Kochi airport in Kerala after being separated for eight months, reported The Times of India.

Mr Akhil, 26, was among the seven sailors from India who were held captive for almost four months by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Ms Jithina, 23, was studying at the Kiev Medical University in February when war broke out in Ukraine. She could not return home as all flights out of the country were cancelled.

She found safety in the basement of a carpark opposite her apartment block until she could return home more than a month later.

The couple had married in Kerala in August last year and, a month later, Mr Akhil left for work on board a merchant ship operated by a Dubai company.

On Dec 25, Ms Jithina left for Kiev to resume her medical studies.

But barely a week later, Mr Akhil's ship, the UAE-flagged Rwabee, was seized by Houthi rebels from the Red Sea.

According to media reports, the rebels claimed the vessel was carrying military supplies and seized it along with the 15 crew members.

But a statement released by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which is fighting the rebels in Yemen, noted the ship was carrying medical equipment from a dismantled field hospital on the island of Socotra.

"Initially, we had no clue about what happened to him," said Ms Jithina.

"After 10 days, he managed to call me from one of his captors' phone."

The Ukraine war started when she was making frantic efforts to get her husband released. She could make further progress on the process only after returning home last month.

On Sunday, India's foreign ministry announced that all the seven Indian sailors on the Rwabee were released with Oman's help.

They were airlifted by the Royal Air Force of Oman from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa and reached India from Muscat on Monday.

Mr Akhil's brother Rahul, who is working on another ship owned by the same Dubai company, told The Indian Express that the family is relieved that Mr Akhil made it home.

"The hijack of the ship and the Ukraine war shattered us," said Mr Rahul.

"Then good news started coming - Jithina's safe return after days in bunker and now the news about Akhil's release. Yes, we are relieved."

Indo-Asian News Service