Couple sign 'one pizza a month' contract

An Indian couple recently went viral for their unique wedding contract which included promises to exercise regularly and restrict junk food intake.

The couple from Guwahati in Assam - Mintu Rai, 25, and Shanti Prasad, 24 - signed a placard created by their friends at their wedding last month, the BBC reported. It included a list of dos and don'ts.

First on the list was "only one pizza a month". The groom made the bride promise that because she was obsessed with pizzas.

"I am very fond of pizzas. On dates, I would always say, 'Let's go eat pizza," Ms Shanti told BBC.

"He would ask; 'How much pizza do you want to eat? Let's get something else.'"

Other promises on the list would be considered archaic today - wear a sari every day and no late night parties without each other.

The groom had to promise to take the bride shopping every 15 days and cook her breakfast on Sundays.

The couple are surprised at how popular their wedding story became.

"We were busy with our wedding celebrations, so we realised only three, four days later that the video had gone viral," the bride told BBC.

The groom added: "We didn't think it would go far. It was a surprise, a really lovely one. I feel amused when people ask me about the video."

Since it was uploaded on Instagram on June 22, a day after the wedding, the 16-second video of the bride and the groom signing the placard has been viewed 45 million times.

The couple met five years ago at a commerce class and found themselves in the same WhatsApp chat group.

One day, when Ms Shanti asked for help after missing a lesson, Mr Mintu readily obliged. They started chatting and became friends.

Over time, romance blossomed and in February 2018, the couple went out on their first date.

"We bunked the last class and went to a nearby pizza place. I knew I had to take her for pizza because she always talked about it," said Mr Mintu, who owns an electrical goods store in the city.

On subsequent dates, Ms Shanti would say, "Let's go eat pizza." But after a while, Mr Mintu, who "also likes pizzas but can't eat them every day", started to complain and they would go for something else.

The couple told BBC that they have never fought over food - "at least not so far", said Mr Mintu.

But Ms Shanti said, "He would complain to friends, saying how irritated he was that he had to eat pizza every time. This became a running joke among all our friends."

"Her love for pizza is second only to her love for Mintu. I think she thinks about pizza in her free time and even in her sleep," said Mr Raghav Thakur, the couple's friend who came up with the idea of the contract.

"Since we met in college in 2017, we have spent so much time together and become very close. We have seen their romance bloom and we wanted to do something unique, something memorable for them when they got married.

"So, we brainstormed in our group and came up with eight points that we thought would work for them. Since she's a pizza freak, we put it right at the top."

The contract took shape only in the week before the wedding.

"We had no idea that our friends were planning this for us. But they really know us well," said Ms Shanti.

But do the couple plan to stick to the vows that made them popular? Probably not, the groom said.

"She takes it as a joke. I don't think she's really serious about cutting down on her pizza consumption," he added.

Ms Shanti, who is working at a coaching centre, said: "Our family was very happy with the agreement."

The contract is not legally binding. The newlyweds say they plan to frame it up and display it in their home.

