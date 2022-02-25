Court sentences 38 to death, 11 to life term in 2008 blasts case

A local court in Gujarat last Friday sentenced 38 people to death and 11 others to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.

A series of 21 bomb blasts hit Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, within 70 minutes - killing 56 people and injuring 200 others. The police said the Indian Mujahideen was involved.

IndiGo co-founder resigns, ending feud at top Asia budget airline

The billionaire co-founder of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal has stepped down from the company's board and announced plans to pare his stake, ending a years-long bitter shareholder dispute atop Asia's biggest budget airline by market value.

Mr Gangwal will "slowly" reduce his stake in InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, over more than five years, according to his letter to the board.

He and his family hold 37 per cent in the Indian airline.

Uncertainty shrouds Tata's Air India CEO pick

The appointment of Turkish expat Ilker Ayci as CEO of Air India may face hurdles over government approvals and security clearances, for which Tata Sons is understood to have made the requisite applications.

The approvals may be more than just a formality in the backdrop of edgy India-Turkey relations and the fact that Ayci is seen as close to Turkish president Racep Tayyip Erdogan, considered a Pakistan ally.

Air India pilots ace UK storm landing, praised as "very skilled"

The pilots of two Air India flights demonstrated expertise and skill by safely landing their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft at London's Heathrow airport last Friday, even as storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, diverted or cancelled.

Captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls.

As the storm buffeted the Heathrow runway 27L, Big Jet TV, a YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings and take-offs, praised the Indian pilots. "Very skilled Indian pilot there," said the commentator.

Air India too praised its pilots: "Our skilled pilots landed in London when many other airlines couldn't," said an official.

Kerala government seeks powers for states to remove Governor

Amid a rift with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the Kerala government has recommended to the Central government that states be given powers to remove a Governor "in case of a violation of the Constitution, lapses in the duty of the Chancellor or in taking criminal prosecution procedures".

The state government submitted its case to the Punchhi commission, set up to look into measures to improve centre-state relations.

Results from elections in five states next month

The results of elections in five states will be announced on March 10. Besides Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which are still voting, polls have taken place in Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The elections in UP is being carried out in seven phases between Feb 10 and March 7, while Manipur has two phases on Feb 27 and March 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to retain power in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur and is seeking to make its presence felt in Punjab, where the battle is largely between the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and regional parties.

India sends first wheat aid shipment to Afghanistan

India on Tuesday sent the first in a series of aid shipments containing wheat to Afghanistan as the country faces poverty and hunger since the takeover by the Taliban last year.

The first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat left Amritsar after a ceremony attended by India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Explosion at firecracker factory kills six women

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday killed six women and injured 13 other people, a police officer said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident in Una district and investigations are ongoing to check if the factory had a licence to operate.

Police ratchet up pressure on top bourse after governance lapses

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned the former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and her adviser as part of an investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at India's biggest bourse. CBI officials also visited market regulator SEBI's office to collect documents related to the case.

The action is the latest sign the CBI is stepping up its investigation of a 2018 case involving allegations the NSE provided some high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

The additional scrutiny risks further delaying a NSE listing plan.

Nagaland's Paddy Man dies at 100

Centenarian Melhite Kenye, a Guinness World Record holder for discovering the tallest paddy plant in the world in 1988, died at Chumoukedima in Nagaland on Tuesday.

Also known as Nagaland's Paddy Man, Kenye, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan 6, discovered the 2.55-metre tall rice plant in October 1988 in the state's Chumukedi area.

Bihar batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut

India's Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

The 22-year-old hit 56 fours and two sixes for Bihar against Mizoram in Kolkata last Friday and surpassed fellow Indian Ajay Rohera's record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in 2018-19.

India to host IOC session for first time in 40 years

India won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race during the 139th IOC session in Beijing on Saturday.

This will be the first time in four decades and the second time overall that India hosts the IOC session after 1983 when it was held in New Delhi.