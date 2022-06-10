Court wants cops who killed four alleged rapists tried for murder

A Supreme Court commission probing the killing of four people accused of a 2019 gang rape and murder found that the police deliberately shot all the accused even though they did not try to escape.

The commission suggested that the 10 policemen involved should be tried for murder.

On Dec 6, 2019, the four accused were shot in Chatanpally, about 50km from Hyderabad. It was at the same place where the body of a 25-year-old veterinarian was found burnt after she was gang-raped and murdered.

Man sentenced to death for holy city bombings

A court has sentenced a man to death over deadly bomb blasts that rocked the Hindu holy city of Varanasi, in a trial that took 16 years to reach a verdict.

Wasiullah Khan was convicted on murder and terrorism charges last week over the 2006 attacks, which targeted an ancient temple packed with worshippers and a nearby railway station. Around 20 people were killed in the blasts while dozens more were injured.

Police arrest youth leader for anti-Muslim comments

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a youth leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Mr Harshit Srivastava was arrested in Kanpur city following communal tensions last week. A senior police officer said at least 50 people were taken into custody following the tensions.

Close aide of Moose Wala's shooter arrested in Pune

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man from Pune who is said to be the close aide of one of the shooters of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakaal, was arrested in a joint operation by teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra Police.

The Punjab Police said there were eight shooters and the mastermind was gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

New social media laws in response to rights violations

The Indian government on Monday reissued new rules on social media companies that it proposed but abruptly withdrew last week.

It made no changes but explained that the law was needed because the companies had violated Indians' constitutional rights.

26 in bus that falls into gorge dead, 4 in critical condition

The death toll has risen to 26 after a bus on Sunday fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand with 30 people on board, with four of those rescued in critical condition.

The bus was en route to Yamunotri, the source of the river Yamuna, from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh.

6 killed, 20 injured in chemical factory explosion

At least six people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday.

The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60km from New Delhi.

Police spokesman Surendra Singh said that the death toll could go up because a number of those injured were in critical condition.

New Guinness World Record in highway construction

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that India has entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest piece of bituminous concrete laid continuously.

The record was achieved for constructing 75km of continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on National Highway 53 - on a section between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra.

According to Mr Gadkari, the team comprising 720 workers and consultants began building the road on June 3 at 7.27am local time and finished constructing the 75km stretch on June 7 at 5pm - a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.

Biological E's Covid-19 shot approved as booster

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country.

It said the Corbevax vaccine can be administered as a booster shot to people aged 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca's Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains to pick up steam by mid-June

Monsoon rains in India are likely to pick up by mid-June, the chief of the the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, spurring the sowing of crucial crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soya bean, sugarcane and peanuts.

"As per our extended range forecast, rainfall activity is likely to increase by June 15," said Mr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of IMD.

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its US$2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived in Kerala two days ahead of the usual time, on May 29. But since June 1, when the four-month monsoon season began, rains are 42 per cent below average.

Masks compulsory on flights and at airports

India's regulator of air traffic on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, making it mandatory for all passengers to wear masks throughout a flight.

Those flouting the guidelines would be treated as "unruly" and could be deboarded before take-off.

Masks are also compulsory at airports, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Pant to captain India after Rahul is out with injury

Rishabh Pant said on Wednesday that he would make the most of his unexpected chance to captain the Indian cricket team after K.L. Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury on the eve of the Twenty20 series against South Africa.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who leads Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was set to take charge for the five-match series, which began on Thursday in New Delhi.

"It's a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown," said the 24-year-old.

"There's no bigger opportunity than this and I will make the most of it."