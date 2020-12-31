Covaxin can deal with new Covid-19 strain

A health worker giving a dummy Covid-19 vaccine during a mock drill at the Public Health Centre in Adalaj, a village in Gujarat, on Tuesday. PHOTO: AFP

Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that its vaccine candidate, Covaxin, will be effective in dealing with new strains of Covid-19.

The Indian company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said the protein components of Covaxin will take care of mutations.

His comments came amid growing concerns in India over new strains of the coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, especially the variant that was detected recently in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ella observed that any virus is expected to have a lot of mutations.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

It has completed phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The phase 3 efficacy trials are in progress with 20,000 volunteers.

The leading vaccine maker is also developing a single-dose nasal vaccine for Covid-19.

Mr Ella added that there are 40,000 unknown viruses and 10,000 zoonotic viruses and there is a need to focus on neglected and unknown diseases that could become global pandemics in future.

"All neglected diseases start from developing countries. Americans and Europeans are scared of us because these neglected diseases can turn into pandemics," he said.

India is expected to approve the use of a Covid-19 vaccine soon. But there is concern across the country that the new Sars-CoV-2 strain could evade vaccine-induced immunity.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases observed that this is a possibility because, once a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, "there will be immune pressure that could favour and accelerate emergence of such variants by selecting for 'escape mutants'".

It added: "There is no evidence that this is occurring, and most experts believe escape mutants are unlikely to emerge because of the nature of the virus."

Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca also said that their Covid-19 vaccines should work against the new strain.

However, results of any tests proving the efficacy of these vaccines against the new strain have not come out. Health experts in India believe that approving vaccines that at least work against the dominant strain is the need of the hour.

"Theoretically speaking, the vaccines that Pfizer and AstraZeneca have rolled out contain effective antibodies against the virus even if the strain is a different one. So, ideally, they should work against the new strain," said Dr Puneet Khanna, head of department and consultant (Respiratory Medicine) at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals in New Delhi.

"I think the vaccines, whenever they are available, should be given approval for mass vaccination."

Dr Avi Kumar, consultant, pulmonology, at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi also believes the vaccination programme is very important and should be undertaken.

"It is definitely a good idea to follow all protocols concerning the vaccination, irrespective of which strains come up in the future. We need to start somewhere and this is a good beginning," he said.

India currently has eight Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including three indigenous vaccines, in different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation soon.

Serum Institute-Oxford's Covishield, Covaxin and the Pfizer vaccine are in the fray for emergency use authorisation.

"There is no point in waiting and testing the vaccine's efficacy for the new strain. If the trials prove to be successful in efficacy and safety, it should be given the green light for mass vaccination without waiting," said Dr Akshay Budhraja, consultant, Department of Pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.

Dr Akhila Kosuru, senior physician at Apollo Telehealth in Hyderabad, said: "India should definitely go ahead with vaccines with good efficacy and strategise on mass vaccination since coverage is not very easy to achieve."

