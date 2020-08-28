Covid-19 apps raise privacy fears

A staff member (right) at Ahmedabad One Mall checks the health details of an employee on Aarogya Setu, India's coronavirus contact-tracing app . PHOTO: AFP

Ms Harinder Kaur was not surprised when people slammed their doors in her face as she walked into neighbourhoods in Punjab armed with a smartphone and a long list of health and travel-related questions.

The 28-year-old health worker had been told to go door to door in villages in Patiala district and help populate the state's Covid-19 tracing app with "thousands of details".

"People were unwilling to share their personal information, from their digestive health to their mobile numbers. People were just hostile," said Ms Kaur, who is among more than one million Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHA workers, on the front lines of India's battle to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"There is so much information the app wants from every individual, including photos. Many are just scared to give it and threaten us if we persist."

Considered key tools in stemming the pandemic, the rollout of Punjab's Corona Virus Alert (COVA) app and the dozens of tracing apps being used by different Indian states has been mired in concerns over privacy issues.

According to a report released this month by Tandem Research, an independent research collective, there are at least 85 tech tools being used to support the public health response in India. At least half of them are mobile apps.

Health workers and lawyers say they are worried about the lack of privacy policies in the apps as well as the use of open-source software and unclear terms on issues like data retention and sharing.

Many of India's state apps were launched even as the central government brought out its own coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu, or Health Bridge, in early April, which has been downloaded by more than 152 million people, according to the National Informatics Centre.

"While Aarogya Setu has faced significant scrutiny, not much is known about how the state apps work," said Mr Devdutta Mukhopadhyay, a lawyer with New Delhi-based digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation.

"Many of them do not have a specific privacy policy and there is no transparency about how these apps collect, process, store or share personal data."

Officials in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh said that their apps had privacy policies in place and the data collected is secure.

They also maintained that the data being collected is basic and as such does not need separate privacy clauses.

"We are collecting rudimentary information already available on other government portals," said Mr Rajneesh, who goes by one name and heads Himachal Pradesh's information technology department, which developed an app called Corona Mukt Himachal.

"These apps have been helpful in many ways - from tracking quarantine violators to updating elected representatives down to the village level about cases and aiding health workers."

Two petitions have been filed by employers and social activists in Kerala's high court against the central government's order making it mandatory for public and private sector employees returning to work to download the Aarogya Setu app.

The petitions, which have been scheduled for a hearing next month, also question the accuracy and efficiency of the app.

Ms Kaur has been asking herself the same questions lately, as India crossed the three million Covid-19 cases milestone over the weekend, making it the worst-affected country in Asia and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.

"I am not sure if using the app helped bring down cases," she said. "Those who can afford to be safe at home are safe. Others have to step out for work. Besides, cases are increasing everywhere despite all this data being collected."

Thomson Reuters Foundation