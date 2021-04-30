Covid-19 positive man weds in hospital

Mr Sarath Mon and Ms Abhirami after their wedding at the Vandanam medical college hospital in Alappuzha.

A couple from Kerala's Alappuzha district on Sunday tied the knot at a hospital ward after the groom tested positive for Covid-19.

Wearing a PPE kit, mask and shield to protect herself from infection, the bride, Abhirami, 20, and the groom, Sarath Mon, 28, exchanged garlands at the Vandanam medical college hospital, according to ANI.

They received permission from the district collector to conduct the ceremony as the families did not want to skip the auspicious time (muhurtham).

Mr Sarath, who works in the Gulf, had returned home for the wedding.

But he and his mother Jijimol tested positive on April 21 after developing breathing problems.

They were then warded at the Vandanam medical college hospital.

The couple decided to hold the wedding ceremony with the approval of the hospital staff.

A few relatives of the bride and groom along with some politicians attended the ceremony.

After the wedding, the bride went back to her uncle's house, while the groom remained at the hospital.

Mr Sarath's father N. Sasidharan, who could not attend the wedding as he was under quarantine at home, said he was sad that he could not witness the event but happy that it went off well.

More reports on India's Covid-19 situation on pages 3 & 4