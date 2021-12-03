Covid-19 restrictions reimposed on 12 countries

India reimposed Covid-19 restrictions, including seven-day home quarantine, on 12 countries including Singapore from Wednesday.

The move comes amid concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, first detected in South Africa.

The 12 economies are categorised as "at risk" and also include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Israel and Hong Kong.

International flights will not resume from December 15

India's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would announce the resumption of scheduled commercial international flights in "due course" instead of a planned restart on Dec 15 due to the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a notice posted on Twitter.

India to scale up Omicron scrutiny after second wave horrors

India will bolster Covid-19 genome sequencing efforts, hoping early detection of the newly-emerged Omicron variant will help avoid a repeat of the Delta-fuelled wave of infections that brought its health system close to collapse earlier this year.

Public health officials aim to analyse positive tests from airports within 48 hours and more than a dozen state-funded laboratories may be added to the current 38 that are part of the Indian SARs-COV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, according to Ms Priya Abraham, director of India's National Institute of Virology.

Singapore crypto exchange Coinstore enters Indian market

Singapore-based virtual currency exchange Coinstore has begun operations in India at a time when the Indian government is preparing legislation to effectively bar most private cryptocurrencies.

Coinstore has launched its web and app platform and plans branches in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai which will act as its base in India for future expansion, its management said.

"With nearly a quarter of our total active users coming from India, it made sense for us to expand into the market," said Mr Charles Tan, head of marketing at Coinstore.

40 more lose vision in one eye after cataract surgery in Bihar

With 40 more people losing vision in an eye after contracting severe infection post cataract surgery in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the number of people who have been affected has risen to 65, officials said on Wednesday.

An eye hospital at Juran Chapra in Muzaffarpur did surgeries on more than 100 people between Nov 22 and 27 and soon after many developed severe eye infection.

Bailable warrant against former Mumbai top cop cancelled

A bailable warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was cancelled on Monday after he appeared before the state-appointed Chandiwal commission which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The commission had issued the bailable warrant against Mr Singh on Sept 7. He was fined three times for not appearing before the commission.

Indian Mountaineering Foundation gets first woman president

Noted mountaineer Harshwanti Bisht has made history by becoming the first woman president of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), which was founded in 1958.

The 62-year-old, who hails from Sukai village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, said promoting mountaineering and other adventure sports and bringing more women into the field will be among her priorities.

Court reduces ex-priest's prison term to 10 years in rape case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reduced the sentence awarded to former Catholic priest Robin Vadakkuncheril for raping and impregnating a Catholic girl in 2016.

Considering his review petition, a bench of Justice Narayana Pisharadi reduced the term of rigorous imprisonment from 20 years to 10.

Dacoit Dadua's elephant to patrol Dudhwa reserve

Jai Singh, once the pet elephant of dreaded dacoit Dadua of Bundelkhand, a region straddling Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, will soon be part of the forest patrolling team in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, a protected area in Uttar Pradesh.

The elephant was rescued by forest officials in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, in October while being taken to Gujarat for illegal sale.

Jai, who is frail and weak, is currently undergoing treatment and training at the Dudhwa elephant camp.

Comic quits stage after shows are cancelled

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui said he is "done" after at least a dozen of his shows were cancelled in the past two months following threats from right-wing groups.

Organisers in Bengaluru cancelled his show on Sunday after police denied permission saying it could create law and order problems.

Bollywood stars Katrina and Vicky set to tie the knot

One of Bollywood's golden couples, Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are reportedly tying the knot next week.

Rumoured to be held from Dec 7 to 9 at the exclusive Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan, the wedding is shrouded in secrecy and guests allegedly have to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The couple, known affectionately as Vikat by their fans, have kept their romance low profile since they first met in 2019 and have never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Hornbill Festival in Nagaland kicks off with colourful ceremony

Showcasing traditional life and culture, the 10-day-long 22nd edition of the Hornbill Festival began at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Nagaland on Wednesday.

The Hornbill Festival, named after a colourful forest bird, coincides with the 59th Nagaland statehood day celebrations.

While hundreds of artistes, singers and performers of 17 tribes performed their traditional dance, songs and customary skills, elderly Naga leaders delivered their blessings.