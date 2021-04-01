Covid-19 situation going from 'bad to worse'

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, some without masks, at an election rally in Nandigram, 160km west of Kolkata, on Tuesday. PHOTO: AFP

India's health secretary bluntly told the 28 state governments on Tuesday to get a grip on lax Covid-19 prevention measures "right now" to prevent healthcare systems being overwhelmed by a surge in infections.

The country's current caseload of 12.1 million ranks third behind only the United States and Brazil, with testing unable to keep up with demand.

The daily rise in cases has quadrupled over the last month.

"The current rise in cases has the potential of overwhelming healthcare systems unless checked right now," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states.

"Many districts in the country are seeing clusters of cases emerging because of specific events and/or places where crowding happens, or where a large number of people are in close contact coupled with a lack of a Covid-appropriate behaviour."

On Tuesday, India recorded 56,211 new cases, a slight dip after a reduction in testing over a long weekend.

Mr Bhushan asked states to enforce mask-wearing and physical distancing and to increase testing, tracing and quarantining, or else face "heavy costs".

About 800,000 tests were carried out on Monday, compared with more than 1 million at the peak of India's outbreak in September last year.

Despite the warnings, top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been addressing election rallies and meetings involving thousands of people, sitting or standing shoulder-to-shoulder with only a handful wearing masks.

Multi-phase elections in four big states began last week and will run through next month.

Mr Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official and chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, told a news conference the situation across India is going "from bad to worse". "Trends show the virus is still very active. Just when we think we can control it, it sparks back," he said.

Mr Paul, however, denied that mutated strains have a role to play in this surge. He urged the states to enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour. "Use the law, use fines... people need to wear a mask," he said.

According to Mr Paul, "Punjab is neither doing adequate number of tests, nor is it isolating infected people properly". He added: "Maharashtra has 337,000 active cases. Death has increased from 32 in February to 118 now. Karnataka needs to improve testing and isolation."

"Delhi, taken as one district, is among top 10 Covid-19 high-burden districts. Eight such districts are in Maharashtra.

"We have taken pride that fatality has been low. But the death rate is now at four times - at 271 from 73. The virus needs to be eliminated."

India's richest state Maharashtra, home to the city of Mumbai, accounted for more than 31,000 of the new cases reported on Tuesday.

Deaths rose by 271 nationwide to 162,114.

Maharashtra was considering imposing stricter curbs from Thursday, but opposition parties and industrialists have opposed a lockdown, saying it hurts the poor the most.

India has accelerated its nationwide immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and restricting exports after criticism that more of its production was going abroad than to India's own population.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Agency

"We have taken pride that fatality has been low. But the death rate is now at four times - at 271 from 73. The virus needs to be eliminated."

- Mr Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official