Covid-19 rules broken on wedding flight

Crew suspended after wedding flight

India’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday de-rostered the crew of a SpiceJet chartered flight that was used for a wedding.

The wedding joyride by a marriage party of 161 on board a SpiceJet aircraft, which took off from Madurai International Airport on Sunday, has put the private airline in a spot with videos of the celebrations going viral on social media.

The couple, Rakesh and Dheekshana who are from Madurai, got married as the SpiceJet plane flew over the historic Meenakshi Amman temple on its way from Madurai to Bengaluru, reported the Hindustan Times.

Several photos of the event went viral on the Internet in which the groom is seen tying the thali (sacred thread) and getting photographed with his new bride.

The photographer in one shot encourages them to smile for the camera, reported news agency ANI.

Other videos and photos of the celebrations on the flight were posted on social media.

They show people with flowers around their necks and taking selfies. No one is wearing a mask or following social distancing rules.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, a travel agent in Madurai chartered one of its Boeing 737s on Sunday for a group of passengers for a post-wedding joyride.

“The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“The approval for this flight was taken as a joyride for the wedding group.

“The agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed as per Covid guidelines, both at the airport and on board the aircraft throughout the journey.”

According to the spokesperson, the group was repeatedly advised to follow the protocols laid down by DGCA, including restrictions on photography and videography.

“Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers did not follow Covid guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules,” the spokesperson said.

Mr S. Senthil Valavan, the director of Madurai airport, said on Monday that the airport is conducting a detailed inquiry into the post-wedding joyride.

“We are conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident and a report on the same will be submitted in a day or two,” Mr Valavan said.

The videos and images that have gone viral on social media clearly show a violation of Covid-19 safety norms, with a large number of people standing extremely close to one another.

According to a senior DGCA officer, the organisation is looking into the matter.

Sources at the DGCA told IANS that it would take stringent action against those found violating the protocols of air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu government has capped the number of guests at a marriage function to a maximum of 50 people.

However, the flight had 161 guests on board, which is a violation of the rules.

The Superintendent of Police in Madurai said that the force is conducting an inquiry and will file a case if required.

The District Collector’s office also said that an inquiry is being conducted.

Indo-Asian News Service

