Cyclonic storm batters Tamil Nadu, Andhra

A powerful cyclonic storm hurtled into India's south-eastern coast early on Thursday, uprooting trees and packing strong winds and rains as thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

The centre of Nivar made landfall at 3.05am local time near Puducherry with winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Thousands of state and national emergency personnel were deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry as authorities suspended power supply across several cities to prevent damage to the electricity grid.

One woman in Tamil Nadu died after a boundary wall collapsed following heavy rains on Wednesday.

Initially classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm" as it swirled in the Bay of Bengal, Nivar weakened after landfall into a "severe cyclonic storm", the Meteorological Department said.