Dance of swords a world record

As many as 2,500 women from the Shatriya community danced with swords during the coronation ceremony of Rajkot's 17th king Thakorsaheb Mandhatasinh Jadeja.

The three-day celebrations leading up to the event started on Tuesday when the Rajput women entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest number of women dancing with swords.

Mandhatasinh Jadeja, a businessman who runs a chain of heritage hotels, was crowned the 17th king of the over 400-year-old erstwhile princely state of Rajkot in Gujarat in a grand ceremony on Thursday.

The previous king, Manoharsinh Jadeja, died last year.