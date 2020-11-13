Daredevil breaks record despite fire mishap

Daredevil motorcycle rider Captain Shivam Singh from the Tornadoes motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces was engulfed in flames while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire in an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records in Bengaluru on Nov 10.

The incident happened while Capt Singh was completing the longest ride (127 metres) through a tunnel of fire at the ASC Centre and College.

While he was nearing the finish line, the fire suddenly blew up and engulfed him. A fire tender and his teammates extinguished the flames.

His motorbike was gutted but he escaped with minor injuries to his hands.

Despite the mishap, Capt Singh broke the record of 120.40m set by South Africans Enrico Schoeman and Andre de Kock in September 2014.