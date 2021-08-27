Daredevil stunt to mark India's 75 years of independence

27 Aug 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 27 Aug 2021 08:06

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper performing a daring stunt during a roadshow to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Personnel from the BSF's Daredevils team performed several stunts at the Sabarmati riverfront which captivated a large crowd.

The all-women Seema Bhavani team also performed as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations around the country.

The Seema Bhavani is India's first all-women biker contingent from the BSF. Its members had wowed crowds at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26 with some awe-inspiring stunts.

 
 
