Daredevil stunt to mark India's 75 years of independence

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper performing a daring stunt during a roadshow to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Personnel from the BSF's Daredevils team performed several stunts at the Sabarmati riverfront which captivated a large crowd.

The all-women Seema Bhavani team also performed as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations around the country.

The Seema Bhavani is India's first all-women biker contingent from the BSF. Its members had wowed crowds at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26 with some awe-inspiring stunts.