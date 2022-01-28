Daredevils perform at Republic Day parade

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Daredevils performing during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The team of 146 ITBP soldiers in 33 Bullet motorcycles showcased 10 formations along the Rajpath - including Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Horizontal Bar Exercise and Six-Man Balance.

The annual Jan 26 event marks the adoption of India's constitution. The parade this year also included military and police battalions marching down the boulevard past Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the customary foreign dignitary guests of honour were missing as India battles a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

Audience numbers along the usually crowded sidelines of the procession were capped at 4,000 and eminent spectators sat spaced far apart.