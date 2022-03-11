Daredevils spread message of women's empowerment

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on motorbikes at the India-Pakistan border, about 35km from Amritsar, on Wednesday as they take part in a 5,280km ride across the country to mark International Women's Day (March 8).

The BSF's women's motorcycle team Seema Bhawani had set off on Royal Enfield motorcycles from India Gate in New Delhi the previous day.

The 36 members of the Daredevil team, led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, will pass through major cities en route to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu spreading the message of women's empowerment.