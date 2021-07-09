'Dead' man to remarry wife

Mr Lal Bihari Mritak, who made headlines when he fought a long battle with the Uttar Pradesh government to prove he was alive after being declared dead in official records, is in the news again.

The 66-year-old is planning to remarry his 56-year-old wife Karmi Devi as it is now 27 years since he was declared alive on June 30, 1994.

"I was reborn in government records 27 years ago," he said.

"The marriage ceremony will be held in 2022, when I will turn 28 after my rebirth in government records."

Mr Mritak has two daughters and a son who are all married. He said that he wants to remarry his wife and draw attention to the plight of the "living dead".

"Though I fought and won my case, not much has actually changed in the system," he said. "I remained dead in government records for 18 years.

"There are still people who have been declared dead and their land has been usurped by relatives in connivance with government officials. I have been helping such people but the campaign must continue."

Mr Mritak, a resident of Amilo village in Azamgarh district, learnt he was declared dead in revenue records when he applied for a bank loan in 1975 in Khalilabad district (now Sant Kabir Nagar).

His uncle bribed an officer to register him "dead" and usurped the ancestral land.

"This is something I later found was common in the rural areas of the state. It was a legalised way of land grabbing," said Mr Mritak.

He tried different ways to attract attention to his plight - even organising his own funeral and applying for a widow pension for his wife.

He also contested against then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the 1989 elections to prove that he is alive. In 1994, he finally managed to get his official death annulled.

During his legal battle to regain his identity, he added Mritak (deceased in Hindi) to his name. He even formed the Mritak Sangh group to highlight cases similar to his.

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik has made a film, Kaagaz, on his life.

Indo-Asian News Service