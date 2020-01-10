Silent Deepika stirs storm

One of Bollywood’s top stars sparked a social media storm on Wednesday, attracting admiration and vitriol after showing solidarity with students who were attacked at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi this week.

Indian film stars have traditionally shied away from politics, fearing their films could be boycotted or their safety threatened. The industry also relies heavily on government support.

But Deepika Padukone, the country’s top-earning female celebrity according to Forbes India, broke the mould when she attended a demonstration at JNU on Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old, who was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak – that tells the tale of an acid attack survivor – stood silently as controversial former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech.

The protest came two days after masked attackers went on a rampage inside the campus of the prestigious university, leaving 34 students and faculty members injured.

Police reportedly stood by and did nothing, while videos purportedly from the scene showed masked men swinging batons as students screamed in terror.

No one has been arrested in connection with the violence.

The incident has been blamed on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student body linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The group denied involvement.

But Deepika’s appearance led to calls – including from BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga – for Chhapaak to be boycotted, while others accused her of a publicity stunt ahead of its release today.

“It is said Bollywood doesn’t take a stand,” screenwriter and commentator Advaita Kala said on Twitter. “@deepikapadukone has decided to take a stand with the Leftist students at JNU.

“She should be informed that ABVP students have also been injured. Rather than a partisan approach, wish she’d used her celebrity to build a bridge between students.”

But others jumped to her defence, calling for people to go and see her movie in solidarity, leading to a battle of hashtags including “#ISupportDeepika” and “#boycottChapaak”.

“The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone,” tweeted leading Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. “Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest.”

Bollywood celebrities Sonakshi Sinha and Bhumi Pednekar were among those who tweeted in support of the actress.

The violence at JNU is the latest in a series of clashes that have killed at least two dozen people amid protests over a controversial new citizenship law Mr Modi’s government passed last month. It speeds up citizenship claims from persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, stoking fears that Mr Modi wants to marginalise India’s Islamic minority, which he denies.

On Wednesday advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal in court, also threatened to take legal action against the makers of Chhapaak.

The film is based on Laxmi’s life and Deepika plays a character based on Laxmi in the film.

Ms Bhat’s contention is the filmmakers have not given due acknowledgement to her in the film’s credits.

The advocate, who played a pivotal role in real life to ensure justice was served to Laxmi in the case fought at New Delhi’s Patiala House Courts, took to Facebook and wrote a few posts to vent her ire and also announce that she would be taking the makers of Chhapaak to court.

Earlier in the day, social media was flooded with the rumour that the name of the real-life acid attacker in the film was changed from Basheer to Rajesh in order to protect the culprit’s religious identity.

In the real incident on which Chhapaak is based, the man who committed the crime is Nadeem Khan.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) warned the makers of film of countrywide protests if the name of the acid attacker was not changed within 48 hours.

“If you are making a film based on real life, keep all the characters real,” said Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of the ABHM.

“It’s a calibrated propaganda to defame Hindu religion.

“We will stage protests and won’t allow the film’s release We will take legal action. We will do everything in our capacity if the makers of Chhapaak don’t listen to us.”

However, pre-release screenings on Wednesday revealed the name of Nadeem has been changed to Basheer.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

