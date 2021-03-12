Delhi aims to reach Singapore's per capita income level by 2047

The annual earnings of the residents of India's capital dipped by an average of more than Rs2,000 in 2020-21 due to Covid-19. Yet, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was positive on Tuesday.

After presenting the state's budget for 2021-22, he said his government aimed to make Delhi's per capita income (currently estimated at Rs354,004 or $6,535.74) equivalent to Singapore's by 2047.

Mr Sisodia, who is also the state's finance minister, said the government has prepared a roadmap for increasing the annual income of Delhi's people.

"We are aiming towards making Delhi's per capita income equivalent to Singapore's by 2047," he said. "A growth of 16 per cent in the income would be required to successfully achieve this goal.

"It will be difficult but we will work towards making it a success."

Delhi's per capita income dropped from Rs376,211 in 2019-20 to Rs354,004 in 2020-21, while the state's gross domestic product shrunk by 5.68 per cent.

It was the first time since 2010-11 that the state's per capita income dropped.

However, Mr Sisodia tried to find an avenue to recover, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party ruling Delhi maintained the surplus of the annual budget despite the Covid-19 situation when its revenue resources were shut for several months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the annual budget was done after facing tough phases which were never expected.

"I would call it a tough budget because during Covid-19 pandemic revenue resources of Delhi government remained shut for several months, whereas the expenditure increased many times. It would not have been possible without a strong economic policy," he said.

The budget outlay is Rs69,000 crore, which is a 6 per cent surplus over last year's budget.

Indo-Asian New Service