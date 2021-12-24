Delhi bans year-end celebrations over Omicron fears

A new Covid-19 care facility, which can accommodate around 500 patients, in an indoor stadium at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. PHOTO: EPA

India's capital New Delhi on Wednesday banned Christmas and other celebrations ahead of New Year to contain a possible surge in the Omicron coronavirus variant, as the city reported the country's highest number of cases along with Maharashtra.

On Thursday, India's Omicron tally reached 236 across 15 states, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi reported 65 and 64 cases respectively.

Maharashtra, where Omicron cases have been rising, also advised people to avoid gatherings. India has reported no deaths from the variant. Its health minister has said that most known cases are asymptomatic.

"No cultural event, gatherings, congregation can take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in its circular on Wednesday.

The authority, whose writ covers a sprawling city of 20 million people, added that there has been a persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few days. "It is the need of the hour to control the spread of Covid-19 cases including the Omicron variant," it said.

On Tuesday, the Central health ministry urged states to prepare for potential infection surges and gave them the green light to impose restrictions on crowds and large gatherings, marriages and offices.

The Delhi government also imposed a 50 per cent seating capacity limit in restaurants and capped the number of people permitted at weddings to 200.

The highly infectious Omicron has brought back fears of a possible third wave in India.

National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee member Vidyasagar recently said that India will experience Omicron's third wave but it will be milder than the second wave.

"The third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave," he told ANI.

The Indian government has not yet decided whether to offer booster shots to citizens despite calls to do so from some states and medical experts.

India's tally of daily new Covid-19 infections has halved within the last month and the government is racing to inoculate all 944 million adults.

It has administered at least one vaccine shot to about 87 per cent of the eligible population.

India recorded 7,495 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The overall tally has reached 34.76 million, the second highest globally behind only the United States.

"Definitely not the time to drop (our) guard or be complacent as the threat is looming large," Mr Rijo John, a health economist at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.

Reuters