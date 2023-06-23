Delhi commuters crippled by bike taxi ban

Commuter Tanmoy Sharma often books a bike taxi from the Jangpura area to reach his place of work in congested Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

He has been using the service for as long as he can remember and is one of thousands of residents in the city using the services of app-based companies such as Uber, Ola and Rapido on a daily basis to commute.

"I use it as it is quick and cheap compared with other modes of transport, such as taxi and autorickshaw," said Mr Sharma.

"The best thing about it is that one doesn't get stuck in traffic jams. The rider sneaks his way through narrow gaps and takes you to the destination."

Mr Sharma was unaware that bike taxis have been banned in the city.

"Really, has it been banned?" he asked in disbelief.

In February, a public notice from the Delhi transport department said using two-wheelers with private registration to carry out commercial activities is a violation of rules and hence liable to punishment.

The notice classified the offence into three different stages of severity.

The initial offence carries a fine of Rs5,000 ($81).

Repeat offenders can be fined Rs10,000 and imprisoned up to a year, on top of a three-month suspension of the driving licence.

The notice also warned that digital platforms that facilitate such operations through app-based services would face a fine of Rs100,000.

The ban was legally challenged by Uber and Rapido in the Delhi High Court, which last month stayed the ban and directed the transport department not to take any coercive steps against the bike taxis until a policy is framed to govern their operations.

But the Delhi government challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court to get the stay order vacated.

On Monday, the top court set aside the High Court directive, saying that since the Delhi government was formulating a policy for granting licences to app-based taxi companies, the High Court's ruling was not required.

The Delhi government told the top court that the policy was likely to be implemented by end-July.

The Supreme Court order distressed Delhi citizens.

Mr Sourabh Shukla, who teaches at the Delhi School of Journalism and uses a bike taxi daily, told India Today: "My home is around 2km from the metro and it's hard to commute by bus, but a bike taxi comes to my location and drops me off at my destination."

The ban order from the Delhi transport department has reportedly hit the livelihoods of the riders, as the companies argued in court.

With the backing of the Supreme Court, local authorities said they will soon start impounding the bike taxis.

The enforcement of the law would dent the specific service offered by Uber, Ola and Rapido and, in turn, see many people lose their jobs.

"The news is really disturbing to me," said Mr Mukesh Sahu, a rider affiliated with Uber and Ola.

He has signed up with these companies to help his family make ends meet, saying that "if traffic police start enforcing the law, it would render me jobless".

There are thousands of such riders in the city, working with app-based companies to make a living.

Mr Gaurav Kumar told India Today: "My bike is on equated monthly instalment (EMI). If bike-taxi operations stop in the national capital, how will I earn and pay bike's EMI? If the government wants to ban bike taxis, they should pay my bike's EMI."

Indo-Asian News Service

