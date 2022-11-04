Delhi halts construction works to tackle air pollution

The Delhi government has suspended most construction and demolition activities as air quality in the Indian capital worsened from Tuesday because of calmer winds and other meteorological conditions.

The Air Quality Index is in the 400-500 range or "severe" category in several areas. With pollution levels at its highest since January, some areas are recording close to 500.

A reading of above 400 can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

India-UK trade talks making 'a lot of progress'

Britain's foreign minister insisted during a two-day visit to India that "a lot of progress" had been made in talks on a post-Brexit free-trade deal despite negotiators missing a recent deadline.

"We have made a lot of progress in the negotiations, and we continue to work for an agreement that works for both countries," Mr James Cleverly told Times of India.

"We have been very, very explicit that our partnership with India is one that matters to us and one we want to enhance and develop."

Curbs on sugar exports extended until October 2023

India has extended curbs on sugar exports by a year - until October 2023 - the government said but the world's biggest sugar producer and consumer is still expected to fix a quota for this year's overseas sales.

India this year restricted exports through to the end of last month to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports.

India open to self-regulation of social media content

India continues to favour a self-regulatory body for social media content disputes, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Reuters, despite a lack of consensus among Big Tech firms to form an appeals panel.

The government said last Friday it would set up an appeals panel amid concerns among users that there was no recourse if they objected to moderation decisions of firms such as Meta, Twitter or Google.

The move is seen as the latest attempt of the Indian government to regulate Big Tech firms through policy changes that have often irked companies that complain about excessive compliance burden.

Senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain questioned after sexual allegations

Senior Indian Administrative Service officer and former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain is at the epicentre of sexual allegations in which 20 women were allegedly taken to his Port Blair residence in a job-for-sex racket.

Some of the women were given government jobs, reported IANS.

The sexual allegations came into the open after a 20-year-old woman accused Mr Narain and then labour commissioner R.L. Rishi of sexually exploiting and gang-raping her.

Mr Narain who has since been suspended and is being questioned by the Andaman and Nicobar Police and a Special Investigation Team.

Delhi Police raid homes of The Wire founder and editor

The Delhi Police Crime Branch searched the residences of The Wire's founder Siddharth Varadarajan and founding editor M.K. Venu on Monday

A police report had been made on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya's complaint that the news site "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation".

Police seized electronic devices from the residences and The Wire office.

In a report, The Wire alleged that Mr Malviya used special privileges given to him by Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to take down posts critical of the BJP.

The Wire discovered after publication that freelance researcher Devesh Kumar had falsified documents used in the story. It retracted the story and acknowledged the error and the need for more stringent cross-checking by independent experts.

Aurangabad house fires injure 30

At least 30 people were injured, 10 of them critically, after a cluster of houses caught fire on Saturday at Shahganj in Bihar's Aurangabad.

According to a preliminary probe, the fire was triggered by a cylinder blast. The injured included some policemen who were helping the fire brigade in extinguishing the flames.

India's gold demand might dip as inflation hits rural buyers

India's gold consumption in the months from October to December might fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.

The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer might weigh on prices, which are trading near their lowest level in more than two years.

Falling demand for gold imports can help to narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee.

Genetically modified mustard seeds safe for cultivation

A locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety will help India boost crop yields of one of the main oilseeds and cut vegetable oil imports that cost billions of dollars a year, the country's top agricultural scientists said on Monday.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), part of India's environment ministry, last week granted environmental clearance for indigenously developed GM mustard seeds, paving the way for commercial use of the first GM food crop.

After the GEAC permission, scientists will now carry out the last rounds of trials and demonstrations before letting farmers grow the transgenic mustard variety developed by geneticist and former vice-chancellor of Delhi University Deepak Pental.

Rainfall likely to be above normal levels in November

India is likely to get 23 per cent more rainfall than normal in November, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, after rains were 47 per cent above normal in October.

Indian farmers plant winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed in October and November.

Mumbai's Metro 3 to have private entry

Mumbai's Metro 3 will become the first network in India to provide private pedestrian subway access linked to stations.

The project has garnered the interest of eight private entities that will act as developers, reported The Times of India. Each of the six stations has three developers interested across its 32km-long underground corridor.

These private entities will have exclusive rights that will allow their employees and customers to use the subway that will be connected to the stations.