Delhi lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

The Delhi government has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions in view of the declining number of coronavirus infections being reported daily and reduced hospitalisations.

The state government also said last Saturday that wearing a mask will not be mandatory while travelling in a car.

However, it stressed that "Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, have to be followed at all times".

Gujarat gelatin man gives wife a hug of death

Their love wound up in separation, their life ended in a fatal bang.

A 45-year-old man from Aravalli district in Gujarat rigged his chest with two gelatin sticks and set off the explosives while embracing his estranged wife for the last time, the police said last Friday.

Lala Pagi reportedly killed his wife Sharda and himself after being unable to persuade her to reunite with him.

First Caravan Park opens in Kerala, 119 more to follow

In a major tourism initiative, Kerala last Friday opened the first Caravan Park in the state, offering visitors unique opportunity to visit untapped tourist destinations without sacrificing world-class amenities and facilities.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the state-of-the-art caravan facility in Vagamon in Idukki district and said that investors are interested in setting up 119 more.

Ambulance for sick and injured street animals

The Blue Cross of India, an animal welfare charity, has launched a first-of-its-kind ambulance for street animals in Chennai in collaboration with the international animal welfare organisation Four Paw.

Launched by Justice Anitha Sumanth of the Madras High Court last Sunday, the Stray Animal Care programme will be a "hospital on wheels" with a veterinarian on board to provide on-site treatment for sick and injured street animals.

Government open to reviewing plans for LIC IPO

The Indian government is open to reviewing plans for the initial public offering of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) this month, the finance minister said, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has impacted global markets.

The government and LIC's management had launched virtual roadshows for India's biggest public listing, aiming to float a stake of 5 per cent to raise about US$8 billion this month.

"If global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I wouldn't mind looking at it again," Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister told Business Line newspaper on Tuesday.

Ex-cricketer Kambli arrested in Mumbai accident case

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra, Mumbai, last Sunday, a police officer said.

Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and residents after the incident, was later released on bail.

Court finds Leander guilty of domestic abuse

Tennis star Leander Paes has been found guilty of committing various acts of domestic violence against his former partner Rhea Pillai, a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai said in its order in a domestic violence case filed by the model and actress.

The court has directed Leander to pay a monthly rent of Rs50,000 ($895) to Ms Pillai, apart from monthly maintenance of Rs100,000 if she chooses to leave their shared residence.

Shepherd averts major rail accident

A 30-year-old shepherd averted a major accident in Gujarat's Dahod district when he ran for about a kilometre before flagging down a train after he spotted a broken railway track, officials said.

Mr Rakesh Baria was honoured by the Ratlam division railway officials with a cash reward of Rs5,000 and a citation for his act last Friday.

Boy dies after falling into borewell in Madhya Pradesh

A three-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, died on Sunday.

Prince Athaya was rescued after a six-hour operation and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban meets with accident

Bhuban Badyakar, the voice behind the viral Kacha Badam song, suffered a minor injury on his chest when he met with an accident while trying to drive his newly purchased second-hand car in his village - Kuraljuri in West Bengal's Birbhum district - on Monday.

According to the police, Bhuban was trying to drive his car with his instructor beside him when he suddenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and lost control of the vehicle, which hit a roadside lamp post.

Bhuban suffered an injury on his chest and was immediately rushed to the Suri Super Speciality Hospital, where he received treatment.

"It was not a major accident," said Bhuban. "The doctors have prescribed medicines and have done all the necessary tests. I am much better now."

Bihar liquor consumers can avoid arrest by revealing seller's name

The Bihar government on Monday announced that it will not arrest liquor consumers if they reveal the name of the seller.

Commissioner (Liquor Prohibition) Krishna Kumar said: "We have amended the current law with the actual idea to initiate a crackdown on the big fish (liquor mafia).

"We want to crack the nexus of illegal manufacturers, smugglers, transporters and traders of liquor in Bihar."

Dudhala to become first totally solarised village

Goldi Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer and services provider, and social service organisation Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation on Monday laid the foundation stone for the solarisation of the village of Dudhala in Gujarat.

Their 450kw solar rooftop project, which costs Rs4 crore, will power around 350 houses and public areas such as the child care centre and village council.

It will also empower close to 2,000 people to earn money from the rooftop solar rooftop system.