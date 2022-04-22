Delhi reimposes mask mandate

A fine of Rs500 will be imposed on violations.

The authorities in New Delhi on Wednesday made the wearing of masks compulsory again following the rise in Covid-19 infections in the Indian capital in recent days.

"In view of the rise in Covid positive cases recently and as advised by the experts, it was decided there'll be enhanced testing, focus on vaccination coverage of targeted population and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour," Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted.

Hospitalisations have remained under 1 per cent but Mr Baijal said: "It was decided the wearing of masks would be made mandatory in public places."

The Delhi government has begun genome sequencing for all Covid-positive samples collected from April 9 onwards, its spokesman said. The measures follow the detection of the highly transmissible XE variant in Mumbai earlier this month.

Delhi accounted for 1,009 of the 2,380 new infections that India reported on Thursday, taking the country's running total to more than 43 million. This is the third time this week that daily cases have crossed the 2,000 mark, more than double from a week ago.

Deaths nationwide rose by 56, mostly from Kerala, lifting the total to 522,022. The actual toll is believed to be as high as four million.

However, the Indian government has repeatedly rejected those higher estimates saying the mathematical models used to estimate deaths in smaller countries cannot be relied on for India.

The tally of daily infections in India has hovered around a month-high in recent days after most precautions, including penalties for not wearing masks, were dropped a few weeks ago.

The risk of rising cases, along with India's ramping up of booster shots "demands monitoring," Bank of America said in a note on April 19.

"Major metro cities have started to see sharp increases in cases again."

While there are no immediate signs of India's healthcare system getting overwhelmed like it did last summer when daily cases topped 400,000 as the Delta variant ripped through the crowded nation, the World Health Organisation has been warning about the emergence of new variants and the need to maintain vigilance.

An India-wide consortium of genome-testing laboratories said in a letter recently that it had sought further investigation into the XE variant detected in Mumbai.

The country's financial hub is located in Maharashtra, which has also eased all the curbs.

The Central government, in an April 19 letter, asked states including Maharashtra and Mizoram to tighten Covid protocols again.

Several northern districts neighbouring New Delhi have made masks compulsory again. Other states have also brought back rules - scrapped after a downward trend in caseloads - requiring the compulsory use of masks in public places.

Globally the emergence of the XE variant has further fuelled concerns over a possible rush of infections in India.

However, the recent increase in Covid cases is unlikely to be the fourth wave, a doctor who served as the head scientist for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council for Medical Research told news agency ANI.

"I don't think this is the fourth wave," Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar said on Wednesday as he also emphasised the continued use of masks.

"The world continues to witness the BA.2 variant affecting people. Some of us have misunderstood that removal of mask restrictions means that people won't get infected."

The doctor also said masks must be worn, especially by those at greater risk of infection.

"No new variant has emerged so far," he said, "but those who are older, who have not taken vaccines and those who have been infected need to remember to use a mask."

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service