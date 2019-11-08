Delhi's air improves to 'poor' as schools reopen

The air quality in New Delhi improved on Wednesday as schools reopened after the Indian capital saw its highest levels of toxic smog in three years.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI), which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, was recorded at 216 in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

This was a marked improvement from Sunday when the city recorded its worst air day since 2016, with an AQI at a "severe" level of 494, and from Tuesday's AQI at 324 in the "very poor" category.

The Delhi government declared a public health emergency last Friday, with schools told to stay shut until Tuesday and the elderly warned not to venture outdoors.