Delta Plus extremely transmissible

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences director Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday that the new Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 is extremely transmissible and even walking next to a patient without a mask may lead to the spread of infection.

"Following Covid-appropriate behavior will help to a great extent against the new variant," he told India Today, adding that "the government is concerned about the immune escape mechanism of the Delta Plus variant and its resistance to monoclonal antibodies.

"This is being studied by INSACOG, a network of labs undertaking genomic sequencing in India, and we will know if vaccines are effective against this variant or not."

India on Wednesday declared Delta Plus to be of concern after nearly 40 cases were detected across the country in recent days.

The variant AY.1, identified locally as Delta Plus and first detected in Europe, has been found in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, India's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said Delta Plus showed increased transmissibility and advised the three states to increase testing.

"Based on the recent findings of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), the health ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant found in these states," the ministry said.

INSACOG is a consortium of India's premier medical and scientific bodies, including the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The consortium is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing of the virus, but also with giving timely inputs on appropriate public health response measures to be adopted by the states.

Indian health officials have reportedly identified three characteristics of the Delta Plus variant: Increased transmissibility, it binds more to the receptors of lung cells and a potential reduction in antibody response.

Delta Plus has been formed by a mutation of the Delta strain or B16172 variant, which was first found in India and believed to be the reason behind a vicious second wave of the virus in the country.

Health experts have warned that Delta Plus may trigger a third Covid-19 wave in India.

Dr Guleria said currently the spread of Delta Plus is limited in India but the country needs to continue to be cautious. He added that the government needs more data to gauge its seriousness.

The World Health Organisation has said that the highly transmissible strain is expected to become a "dominant lineage" if current trends continue.

Dr Guleria said that India needs to learn from the second wave, which wreaked havoc across the nation.

An IIT Kanpur study has said a third wave of Covid-19 in India could peak around September-October this year.

Dr Guleria called the data important. "It shows we can prevent or delay the third wave and decrease its intensity by following good Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, not allowing super-spreader events and aggressive surveillance," he said.

The AIIMS chief suggested that areas seeing a surge in Delta Plus cases must be put under mini lockdown and urged people to get vaccinated in large numbers.

"We seem to be inviting the third wave rather than trying to delay it," he said, referring to people flouting social distancing norms.

The first case of Delta Plus was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, who had received two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine, eventually recovered under home isolation. Since then, the state has witnessed four more cases.

The maximum number of Delta Plus cases have been found in Maharashtra, which logged 21 cases till Tuesday. Nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Thane and one case each in Mumbai, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 7,500 samples have been collected from different parts of the state and sent for laboratory testing.

Three cases were found in samples collected from Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala. One of the infected persons is a four-year-old boy, said Pathanamthitta district collector Narasimhugari Reddy.

