Demand for probe after minister arrested

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged "connivance" of Shiv Sena's Transport Minister Anil Parab in the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane after a purported video clip went viral on social media.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar said the Sena minister was heard telling someone over the phone that Mr Rane's bail plea would be rejected, hours before it actually happened, while chairing a meeting of the Ratnagiri District Planning and Development Council.

"We demand a CBI probe as Parab exerted pressure and was heard telling somebody that the Union minister's bail appeal would be declined. How did he know about something before the process started in the sessions court? All the phone calls of Parab and (police) officers should be unravelled," Mr Shelar demanded.

Showing the video clip, he said that at around 1pm (Indian time) on Tuesday, Mr Parab was informing someone of the sessions court matter whereas Mr Rane's plea was rejected only after three hours.

"This is very suspicious. It raises questions over the (Maharashtra) government's intentions behind arresting a Union minister like this. We demand a CBI probe into the matter," Mr Shelar said.

He added that Mr Parab's actions were a slur on the judiciary and were intended to pressure the police officers, especially when the Maharashtra home department is with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A former Sena leader turned BJP minister, Mr Rane, the Union micro, small and medium enterprises minister, was arrested in Ratnagiri, a port town in Maharashtra, on Tuesday afternoon for saying that he wanted to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who allegedly forgot the year of India's independence during a speech.

Mr Rane became the first sitting Union minister to be arrested in 20 years but was released on bail late in the night by a court in Raigad district.

The Mahad Court Judicial Magistrate S.S. Patil, while saying the arrest was justified, sent Mr Rane to magisterial custodial remand till Sept 4, before granting him conditional bail.

Mr Rane's comments sparked violent clashes across Maharashtra on Tuesday as Sena workers went on a rampage, vandalising some BJP offices.

Tempers on both sides continued to run high on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it will not take any "coercive" action against Mr Rane but the Union minister remained combative.

"I am not afraid of anyone and I am not backing out. My words were an expression of anger against the chief minister who forgot the year of India's Independence. I only told reporters what he had already said, so how can it be a crime?" said Mr Rane, 69.

"You can do nothing to me. I have spent over five decades in politics of which nearly four were in the Shiv Sena. I have played a huge role in the growth of that party."

His younger son Nitesh Rane, a BJP lawmaker, later tweeted a video indicating that a befitting reply will be given for the action against his father.

The state BJP unit also filed three separate police complaints in Nashik against Mr Thackeray, his wife and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray and Yuva Sena president Varun Sardesai on different grounds.

It alleged that Mr Thackeray in 2018 had said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be hit with sandals.

Mr Thackeray, also the Shiv Sena chief, had slammed Mr Adityanath for not removing his footwear while garlanding a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered 17th century Maratha ruler, during his visit to Palghar in Maharashtra.

Indo-Asian News Service