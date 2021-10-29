Dengue cases cross 1,000 in Delhi

A South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) worker fumigating an area to prevent mosquito breeding in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India's capital has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of dengue infections with 283 cases reported over the past week.

The new cases have pushed the total tally to 1,006 since the beginning of this year, according to the SDMC.

"One death due to dengue and a total of 1,006 cases have been recorded this season, which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period," it said.

The highest number of dengue deaths in New Delhi in a single year was reported in 2015 when a deadly outbreak claimed at least 60 lives.