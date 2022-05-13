Director and MP spar over The Kashmir Files

The Twitter war over the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files appears to have no end.

A tweet by India's Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday triggered a fresh battle between the filmmaker and the politician, reported The Indian Express.

Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr Tharoor on Monday tweeted a news article and said: "Film promoted by India's ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore."

The article by CNA, quoting Singapore government officials, called the film "provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims".

The Kashmir Files, a controversial Hindi movie released in India in March, depicts the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir in the 1990s.

It has become one of India's top box-office earners this year and drawn endorsements from Indian government leaders.

Responding to the MP's tweet, Agnihotri called Mr Tharoor "fopdoodle" (stupid) and "gnashnab" (whiner), seemingly alluding to the politician's tendency to use complicated words.

Agnihotri said: "Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam)." It was an apparent dig at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the party Mr Tharoor belongs to.

"Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles would be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide."

Agnihotri attached a list of 48 popular films that have been banned in Singapore but hailed worldwide to drive home his point. Some of the movies were rated above 8 on IMDb, the world's most authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content.

The Kashmir Files director in another tweet asked Mr Tharoor whether the MP's late wife Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu, reported NDTV.

He attached the screenshot of a Twitter thread where she said she was a Kashmiri but had to tone down her stance on the 1989-1991 Kashmir violence as her husband had been asked to "caution her".

"Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul," Agnihotri said.

Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role in the film, also chimed in and tweeted: "Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic. If nothing else at least for #Sunanda's sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles!".

After his late wife was dragged into the controversy, Mr Tharoor said he had neither seen the movie nor made any comment on its content.

"I tweeted a factual news item this morning, with no comment on its content or on the film The Kashmir Files, which I have not seen," he tweeted.

"At no point did I mock or disparage the sufferings of Kashmiri pandits, whose plight I am intimately aware of, and to which I have repeatedly drawn attention over the years.

"Dragging my late wife Sunanda into this matter was unwarranted and contemptible.

"No one is more aware of her views than I am. I have accompanied her to the destroyed ruins of her ancestral home in Bomai, near Sopore (In Jammu and Kashmir), and joined her in conversations with her Kashmiri neighbours and friends, both Muslim and Hindu.

"One thing I know, unlike those attempting to exploit her when she is not around to speak for herself: She believed in reconciliation, not hate."

The Kashmir Files is based on the life of Kashmiri Hindus (pandits) during the Kashmir insurgency in the 1990s. The film is based on video interviews of the first generation victims. It's a narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

The film is banned in Singapore as it can potentially cause enmity between different communities and disrupt religious harmony.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority said it assessed The Kashmir Files in consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Home Affairs and found it to be beyond its film classification guidelines.

"The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir," the agencies told The Straits Times in a joint statement.

"These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society."

Under the Film Classification Guidelines, any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore will be refused classification, they added.

Films that are refused classification in Singapore are banned and cannot be legally sold, rented, possessed, imported or made public in the country.

Indo-Asian News Service