Double trouble for eastern India

An elderly woman being carried to safety in Ramnagar, West Bengal, on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

At least five people died on Wednesday as howling winds and waves the height of double-decker buses belted eastern India in the Covid-19-stricken country's second cyclone in as many weeks.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms the waters of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas has forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the seaside town of Digha was "swamped" by waves up to 4m high.

She said two people were killed, including one dragged into the sea by the waves in Digha and another crushed when his house collapsed.

"At least one crore (10 million) people have been affected and three lakh (300,000) houses have been damaged in West Bengal due to the rough weather conditions arising out of Cyclone Yaas," she said.

The storm packed lashing rain and winds gusting up to 155km an hour, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

"I have never seen such a storm ever in my life," said Digha resident Purnendu Jana.

Nearly 20,000 houses were damaged and more than a dozen river islands were flooded, with a number of embankments breached, Ms Banerjee said.

In Odisha, a young man and a priest were killed in separate incidents after they were crushed by falling trees.

There was extensive damage with hundreds of trees uprooted, some bringing down power lines, relief official Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

Some thatched homes were also damaged during the storm, but telecommunication networks were not affected, he added.

The state's chief minister Naveen Patnaik said aid would be provided to more than 100 villages cut off by the tidal surge.

Almost 5,000 disaster workers have been deployed in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar islands with tree and wire cutters, emergency communications, inflatable boats and medical aid, the National Disaster Response Force said.

Officials fear the storm will further complicate efforts to halt a surge in coronavirus cases.

Masks were distributed in emergency shelters, but West Bengal Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said that maintaining social distancing would be "a big challenge".

"This cyclone spells double trouble for millions of people in India as there is no respite from Covid-19," said Mr Udaya Regmi from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

AFP

"This cyclone spells double trouble for millions of people in India as there is no respite from Covid-19." - Mr Udaya Regmi from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies