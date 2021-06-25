Dowry deaths shock Kerala

The deaths of three young married women within 24 hours this week have caused outrage in Kerala. Dowry demands appear to be the reason behind the deaths.

The first case was reported on Monday when a 24-year-old woman, who had sent WhatsApp messages to her family sharing photos of alleged torture over dowry was found dead at her husband's home in Kollam district.

Ms Vismaya Nair, an Ayurveda medicine student, had alleged in her messages that she was dragged by her hair and stamped on her face by her husband Kiran Kumar, a 27-year-old assistant motor vehicle inspector, who has now been arrested.

According to her parents, Kumar was unhappy with the new car that was given to him along with 0.5ha of land and 100 gold coins as dowry.

Their marriage took place in June last year.

"She told us that she was being harassed constantly as the new car (costing over Rs10 lakhs) had low mileage and he wanted to sell the car and buy another one," said Ms Vismaya's mother.

Her father added: "We were shocked to hear about her death and much to our surprise the mark on her neck was very low. What we are being told is that in a hanging case, either stools or urine is seen. In my daughter's case, everything appears to be mysterious."

Kumar's mother said that on Sunday night family members were summoned to the couple's house.

"When we reached their home, she was lying on the floor and he was trying to give her artificial respiration," the mother said. "We saw her eyes opening and there was life. Soon he took her to the hospital and then we heard the news that she had died."

Kumar admitted to the police that he had caused his wife's injuries. He has since been suspended from service.

As her story resonated across the state and circulated on social media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned what he called the "barbaric dowry system" and announced that special officers would respond to such complaints.

"As a society, we need to reform the prevailing marriage system. Marriage must not be a pompous show of the family's social status and wealth.

"Parents have to realise that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities. We must treat them better, as human beings," the chief minister tweeted, sharing helplines.

"The incident in Kollam is quite painful. It has shocked the conscience of the people of Kerala," said Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera.

"The accused has been taken into custody. If there are any others who are involved we will identify them and charge them under relevant sections of the law."

But the very next day, a 24-year-old woman, Ms Archana, was found dead with burn injuries at her rented home where she was staying with her husband in coastal Vizhinjama, near Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram

Her family alleged that her husband Suresh, a plumber, and his family recently demanded money and property from Archana.

The couple were in a relationship for some time and Ms Archana had eloped with Suresh, 26, following which the parents got them married last year, they said. However, their relationship became strained over family disputes.

Suresh was taken into custody as he was seen with a bottle of fuel.

The third death also surfaced on Tuesday when a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in her husband's home in Alappuzha.

At the time of the incident, only the girl's in-laws were at the house. The police have started an investigation.

Kerala's women and child development department has no data on dowry cases or deaths in the state. But Kerala Police have recorded 212 dowry deaths in the last 13 years.

"Both (Ms Vismaya and Ms Archana's) incidents are heart-rending," said Kerala's women commission member Shahida Kamal. "It is sad that despite a good education and economic background, many are succumbing to the dowry menace. We need stricter provisions to curb this."

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that it is a real shame in literate Kerala that dowry deaths are taking place.

"There has to be a change of attitude because it appears that women are just meant to be raised and then married off. This attitude should change and for that the state government should act. We will support the state government fully in its efforts," said Mr Satheesan.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader P.K. Krishnadas said Parliament has passed the anti-dowry law but in Kerala no action has been taken by the state government.

"For so long we have been hearing that dowry should not be taken or given and this is a criminal offence, but there has been no action taken by this Left government," he said.

"We want Pinarayi Vijayan to come out with how many cases have been registered in this regard and what action has been taken."

Indo-Asian News Service

