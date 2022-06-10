Dowry dispute drives three sisters to suicide

A man placing a garland over a photo of the three sisters and Ms Kalu's son. PHOTOS: AFP

Three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, and they had left a message blaming the family they had married into.

Ms Kalu, Ms Kamlesh and Ms Mamta Meena were victims of a dispute over dowries, the often hefty sums Indian parents pay to marry off their daughters.

The sisters married brothers from the same household and lived under the same roof, but suffered constant violence from their husbands and in-laws, according to grieving relatives.

They were abused constantly, including for when their father failed to meet demands for more money.

The sisters, along with Ms Kalu's four-year-old son and infant child, were found dead last month near their marital home, a village on the outskirts of Jaipur in Rajasthan. Ms Kamlesh and Ms Mamta were pregnant.

"We don't wish to die but death is better than their abuse," read a message on WhatsApp left by one of the sisters after their disappearance. "Our in-laws are the reason behind our deaths. We are dying together because it's better than dying every day."

The authorities are investigating the deaths, which are treated as suicides, said a senior police officer in Jaipur.

Distraught father Sardar Meena said life was a living hell for his daughters, whose husbands forbade them from schooling and constantly harassed them for more payments.

"We already gave them so many things, you can see them in their home," said the farmer, counting off the beds, television sets and refrigerator he gave to the family.

"I am the father of six girls, there is a limit to how much I can give. I had educated them and that alone was a struggle for me."

Police have arrested the three husbands, their mother and a sister-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and spousal abuse.

India outlawed the practice of paying dowries more than 60 years ago, and harassment or extortion over the payments is a criminal offence.

But the custom persists, particularly in rural areas, undergirded by social conventions that treat women as an economic burden and demand compensation for accepting them as brides.

Local news outlets regularly report on marital property disputes that end in murder.

Last year, a man in Kerala was jailed for life after using venomous snakes to kill his wife and take control of their property, which included a new car and Rs500,000 rupees ($8,858) given by her family as dowry.

Courts have also been punitive in their treatment of dowry harassment.

A man in Kerala was jailed for 10 years last month after his payment demands were blamed for driving his wife to suicide.

A pervasive taboo around divorce - only one in 100 Indian marriages end in dissolution - has kept married women from contemplating escape from abusive situations.

For the Meena sisters, leaving was never an option, even though their relatives were aware of the violence.

"Once they were married, they should remain in their marital homes to maintain the dignity of the family," said Mr Sardar.

"If we got them remarried into another family and it turned out to be worse, what would we do then? We'd lose face."

India's National Crime Records Bureau recorded nearly 7,000 dowry-related killings in 2020 - around 19 women every day - and that more than 1,700 women killed themselves that year over "dowry-related issues".

Both figures were dependent on reports to police, and experts said the actual number of cases was much higher, as with other data on family violence.

"In an hour, some 30 to 40 women are victims of domestic violence. These are just documented cases, so it must be much more than that," said Ms Kavita Srivastava, an activist with India's People's Union for Civil Liberties.

She added that the dowry dispute involving the Meena sisters was just one part of their tormentors' efforts to control the women's lives and restrict their independence.

But the fundamental cause is a widespread social acceptance of domestic violence in India that leaves women feeling trapped in oppressive and violent relationships.

"If even one woman has to kill herself because her marital life seems like the end of the road, then the Indian state has failed them," she said.

AFP