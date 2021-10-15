Drug trafficking allegation against Shah Rukh's son

India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday alleged that Aryan Khan (left), son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking and procuring and distribution of contraband" along with others.

The agency also accused Aryan of being in touch with people in other countries who could be part of an international illegal drug syndicate.

The NCB's statement came during a hearing of the bail applications of Aryan and seven others who were arrested by drug enforcement agents on Oct 3 after police raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. All eight are currently in police custody in Mumbai.

Aryan's lawyers, senior advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde, argued that the 23-year-old was not present during the raid, had no cash to buy drugs and did not have narcotics on him.

The NCB said there is sufficient material evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats and photos to show that Aryan was an active link in the illegal drugs chain along with the other accused.

"WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for bulk quantity of hard drugs," it said, adding that the probe has revealed Aryan's role in the conspiracy.

All those arrested "are inextricably connected with each other" and "it is not possible to dissect the role, involvement of one accused from that of the other", said the NCB.

"The ingredients of conspiracy are clear and evident" and "one of the applicants cannot be considered in isolation".

The agency said Aryan used to procure the drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who was also arrested on Oct 3 from the ship.

Its agents seized five grams of cannabis from Merchant and 2.6 grams of marijuana from Aachit Kumar, who was also arrested on Oct 3.

Strongly opposing Aryan's bail plea, the NCB said that, since he is an influential person, he could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and may flee from justice.

The NCB has arrested 20 people who are allegedly involved in the case.

Indo-Asian News Service

SHAH RUKH 'HELPLESS AND BROKEN': PAGE 4