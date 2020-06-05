Drums, drones to fight locusts

Locusts at a fruit farm and (below) swarms of locusts atop a residential building in Jaipur, Rajasthan. PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Locusts at a fruit farm and (below) swarms of locusts atop a residential building in Jaipur, Rajasthan. PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

From deploying drones and fire trucks to banging utensils and blaring loud music, India is experimenting with ways to battle a new wave of locust attacks that have alarmed farmers.

Millions of locusts have engulfed India's seven heartland states, including the western desert of Rajasthan, and threaten vegetable and pulse crops such as lentils and beans.

"We have never seen what we have in the last six months in India," said Mr Bhagirath Choudhary, director of the New Delhi-based South Asia Biotechnology Centre, an agriculture think-tank.

Farmers salvaged their wheat and oilseed crops from a previous locust scourge that started late last year.

But fresh swarms have arrived at a time when the government is trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus and reeling from the economic fallout of the lockdown.

India's lockdown, introduced in late March, has pushed millions into hunger and poverty as they lost their livelihoods and left farmers unable to harvest, bag and move their crops because of labour shortages and logistical challenges.

The country is battling its worst desert locust outbreak in decades with swarms radiating through much of the western states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the central states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and the north's Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

States in India's east and south have been on alert, too. The last major locust surge was in 1993, when heavy rains created favourable breeding conditions for the insects along the India-Pakistan border.

Most years the winged invaders destroy crops in parts of Rajasthan close to the border.

Their wider distribution this year has bewildered residents and farmers, who have resorted to rudimentary efforts to scare the pests away.

Some have mounted their tractors with insecticide sprayers or banged steel pots and plates, while others have lit fireworks or played loud music on speakers in the middle of their fields.

Locust swarms can fly up to 150km a day and the adult insects can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food daily.

A small swarm can eat enough food to feed 35,000 people in one day, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

"Farmers are crying, they don't know what to do... it's like a natural disaster," Mr Choudhary said.

Locusts have caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in East African countries including Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Eritrea and Djibouti this year.

Pakistan has also faced its worst locust infestation in two decades, prompting authorities to declare a national emergency.

Despite large-scale incursions by the insects, the Indian government and farm experts do not foresee major crop damage for the moment as the pests have arrived during the gap between the previous harvest and the next planting season.

But experts warn that if the insects continue to multiply, India could see extensive losses in June and July when monsoon rains spur sowing of rice, sugarcane, corn, cotton and soybean crops, they said.

"The new wave of locusts could pave the way for more food insecurity, which will leave more people at risk of starvation," said Mr Andre Laperriere, the executive director of Global Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition.

Mr Keith Cressman, senior locust forecasting officer at FAO, said: "We are not in a plague situation, but it could get much worse."

Authorities have been trying to contain locust swarms by spraying chemicals and using vehicles from tractors to fire engines.

The government said it is arranging drones to drop pesticides on trees and in inaccessible places to kill the insects. It also plans to use helicopters for aerial spraying.

Farm experts said that while loud noises can briefly get rid of the pests, they do not amount to a sustainable plan.

"It's not killing any locusts, it's just shifting the problem to the neighbours," said Mr Cressman. He said chemical pesticides were the cheapest and most effective solution to tackle such large numbers of the insects.

Farmers can also dig trenches around their fields in an effort to trap and bury newborn hoppers that try to march in and eat their crops, he said.

But he said controlling locusts is not a job for individual farmers but for well-trained government agencies.

Mr Choudhary, however, urged the government to involve village councils and farmer communities in the task.

He said involving communities could lead to better data collection, which could then be combined with the weather office's wind data to provide real-time indications of the movement of swarms.

Similarly, soil moisture data can help predict an outbreak up to three months in advance, Mr Laperriere said.

"Early preparation and data monitoring would be really helpful in preventing such outbreaks," he added.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

