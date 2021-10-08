Durga Puja venue showcases farmers' protest

Artist Anirban Das has installed giant feet with the faces of farmers and their slippers to celebrate the annual Durga Puja festival, which begins on Oct 11, in Kolkata.

It is in support of the agitation over the farm laws in India.

Farmers in the country have been protesting for nearly a year against three laws, which they say will benefit the big corporates.

Hundreds of slippers have also been placed on the floor of the venue to symbolise the scenes after a protest - during which many farmers lose their shoes amid police action.

Durga Puja venues in Kolkata have always depicted the current socio-economic and political issues in India.