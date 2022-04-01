E-commerce major Shopee shuts down India operations

Singapore e-commerce and gaming firm Sea said on Monday that it was withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations.

It was the company's second pullback last month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making outfit faced a weak growth outlook.

The withdrawal, which effectively began on Tuesday, came weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's gaming app Free Fire.

After the ban, the market value of the New York-listed Sea dropped by US$16 billion (S$22b) in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

Shopee said in a statement its withdrawal came "in view of global market uncertainties" and that the company would make "the process as smooth as possible".

However, sellers and consumers inquired about refunds, orders and seller payments through social media.

The company responded that it was "not able to disclose why Shopee India will be ceasing its operations", adding that orders placed before Tuesday would still be fulfilled and support made available.

The decision to retreat from the market came as Sea faced other challenges in India over suspected China ties but Shopee denied that local regulations were a factor.

"This decision regarding Shopee India has nothing to do with regulatory matters," a spokesman told the South China Morning Post.

The company did not respond to questions about how it planned to handle its 300 local employees.

In February, Free Fire, from Sea-owned game publisher Garena, was one of 54 apps the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned over ties to China.

Free Fire allegedly sent data to Chinese servers.

Since 2020, India has banned more than 200 Chinese apps, including Tencent Holdings' super app WeChat and ByteDance's short-video sharing platform TikTok.

Sea earlier last month said revenue growth of its e-commerce business was expected to halve to around 76 per cent this year from a blistering 157 per cent last year, amid fewer online purchases and engagements as more countries emerge from the pandemic.

"Due to a drastic shift in the market sentiment towards growth stocks, all these e-commerce companies are under real pressure to at least break even as soon as possible," said LightStream Research equity analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri.

Sea's shares had dropped 11 per cent in January after Chinese tech giant Tencent 0700.HK announced it was selling 14.5 million shares in the group.

Shopee's India business began in October last year as part of an aggressive international push that saw it expand into Europe.

Sea's market cap at the time was as much as US$200 billion. It dropped to US$64.76 billion last month.

Indo-Asian News Service