E-pass to regulate passengers on Kolkata metro

Metro Railway employees sit in a carriage of a metro train during a trial run in Kolkata on Wednesday.

A technology solutions company in Kolkata has developed a colour-coded e-pass system using a mobile phone for the metro. It will ensure that not more 400 passengers board a train to maintain safe distancing when the metro resumes services in the city on Sept 14.

A bot will ask passengers their names, boarding stations, destinations and the preferred time slots. They will have to answer using the link in the mobile phone. Passengers will have three language options - Bengali, Hindi and English.

Metro Railway said nearly 100,000 people will likely be allowed to commute on the metro daily.