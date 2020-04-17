Eerie silence over Varanasi's cremation ghats

A deserted ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi. PHOTO: AFP

The stench of smouldering funeral pyres usually hangs heavy on the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, the mystical Indian city where Hindus believe being cremated will free them from the cycle of rebirth.

But, because of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the 300 bodies from all over India and beyond that are typically cremated daily cannot be transported there.

Now barely 40 funerals are taking place each day, all of them locals, and the usual teeming crowds of mourners, pilgrims and tourists in one of India's holiest places are eerily absent.

"We still haven't stopped working," said Mr Jagdish Chaudhary, 51, from Manikarnika, the main cremation "ghat" or embankment in Varanasi, reputedly one of the oldest cities in the world. "But none of us has experienced such a drastic fall (in cremations) and seen such deserted ghats along the river in our lifetime."

He belongs to the Doms, the special caste who are keepers of the fire and custodians of the cremation grounds where fires have burnt 24 hours a day since time immemorial.

The Doms pass flaming torches to the chief mourner - whose head is freshly shaved - to ignite the wooden pyres topped by a corpse wrapped in a white shroud and decorated with marigolds.

They take turns tending the fires all night to make sure the pyres burn properly, adding more wood or ghee when necessary.

The Doms also present the relatives with the ashes, which are scattered on the sacred Ganges. Some scour the river's shallow waters for any jewellery that may have survived the flames.

The Doms rely mostly on handouts of money and food for survival. But now they are facing difficult times as there are fewer cremations and just five or so mourners at each - against the 50 or even several hundreds before.

"Even through some of the worst calamities and violence, the city and its cremation ghats never looked this quiet," said Mr Chaudhary.

But, he said, at least now he can get some sleep, the first in five generations from his family to rest at home at night instead of tending the fires.

"At this point, everyone is just praying to the gods that the coronavirus goes away soon," he said.

It's not just the locals in Varanasi who are affected by the lockdown - which has been extended to at least May 3 - but countless visitors, too.

Many like Mr Naga Bhushan Rao, a 64-year-old pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh, are stuck in the holy city indefinitely because all transport has stopped nationwide.

"I came here with my brother's family to pray at Shiva temples. But the lockdown was announced soon after we reached here," said Mr Rao, a truck driver. "We never thought our stay would be so long."

He has been staying in a guest-house room with six family members for several weeks.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims who flock to Varanasi's temples from different parts of the country, as well as some who came for cremations, are stranded in the city, according to some estimates.

Many have run out of money. Locals have been helping them with food handouts while some hotels have stopped charging.

Some local activists managed to get Mr Rao the medicine he needs for a liver complaint.

"There are so many families," said Mr Narsingh Das, deputy chairman of the Varanasi municipal council. "Some are from Odisha, Maharashtra and southern states.

"We are trying to ensure all of them stuck in different hotels and accommodations get what they need." He added: "These Varanasi ghats and temples never looked this deserted."

