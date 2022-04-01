Eight arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister's residence

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people for vandalising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday. They are on the lookout for more people who were involved in the incident.

Around 200 workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by MP Tejasvi Surya, allegedly stormed police barricades and smashed CCTVs in the house after Mr Kejriwal criticised the tax relief given to the film Kashmir Files in the sate assembly.

Journalist Rana Ayyub stopped from leaving India

Journalist Rana Ayyub was stopped from flying to London from Mumbai on Tuesday as she is an accused in an alleged money laundering case currently under the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate.

The government critic allegedly violated foreign funding rules while collecting donations for Covid-19 relief. She, however, tweeted the ED's summons "very curiously" reached her inbox only after she was stopped at Mumbai airport.

Four arrested for gang-rape of woman in Bengaluru

Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested four men in connection with the gang-rape of a young woman from West Bengal.

The woman, a private company employee, had lodged a complaint with the police that she had gone to one of the men's house for dinner last week when she was raped by him and three of his friends.

All the four accused, said to be national-level swimmers, have been sent to judicial custody.

Court grants bail to students held for celebrating Pakistan win

A court in New Delhi granted bail on Wednesday to three students jailed for celebrating India's defeat by arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket match last year.

The students, all from Kashmir, were arrested in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in October and charged with sedition.

Three feared dead, one missing after falling into sewer

Police said three men were feared dead after they fell into a sewer in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Delhi, on Tuesday.

The fourth man, a rickshaw driver who tried to rescue them, is missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Budget airline Akasa plans maiden commercial flight in June

New Indian budget airline Akasa Air plans to launch its first commercial flight in June and is working to get all relevant licences, chief executive Vinay Dube said.

The airline is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed "India's Warren Buffett", who teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways to tap into long-term prospects for domestic air travel.

TN issues red alert fearing Lankan refugee influx

After 16 Sri Lankans landed at Rameswaram and Mandapam on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a red alert in the coastal areas to prevent a larger inflow of refugees from the island nation.

There are fears in the state that more people will flee Sri Lanka as the country is beset with an economic crisis.

Bihar youth facing murder charge qualifies for IIT

A youth imprisoned in Nawada, Bihar, has cracked the IIT Joint Entrance Test. A seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, of which there are 23 in India, is much sought after.

Suraj Kumar, who has a murder case slapped against him, claimed the 54th rank and will soon be admitted to IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

He was arrested in his native village Mosma in Nawada in April last year after an altercation with a neighbour who later died.

Major multiplex firms to merge to create giant cinema operator

India's largest multiplex firms said on Sunday that they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost.

India resumes all international flights

Scheduled international flight services resumed in India on Sunday - two years after a ban was imposed on most foreign flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, six Indian airlines and 60 foreign airlines will start connecting India with 63 countries from this week.

Based on the new summer schedule, foreign airlines will operate 1,783 weekly flights, while Indian carriers will operate 1,466 departures every week.

Moradabad named second-noisiest city in the world

The United Nations Environment Programme's latest report - which reveals interesting insights on noise pollution globally - has placed Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh second in the list of noisiest cities in the world.

On top of the list is Bangladesh's Dhaka, with Islamabad in Pakistan third. Other Indian cities in the list are Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol and Jaipur.

Ex-billionaire Anil Ambani quits his firms' boards after order

Mr Anil Ambani, a former Indian billionaire, resigned from the boards of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure after an order from India's market regulator for alleged diversion of funds.

He resigned as the non-executive director in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's interim order, both the companies said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Women's IPL on the cards next year

India's cricket board (BCCI) is planning to launch the women's edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament next year. "It has to be approved by the (annual general meeting)," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Friday. "We plan to start it by next year hopefully."

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the process to launch the women's version has "started" and that it could be a five or six-team league.

The BCCI has organised a women's T20 challenge event since 2018 and Mr Patel said there will be four matches involving three teams around the men's playoffs this year.

Bollywood to shoot five films in Panama

Panama will become the setting for the filming of five Bollywood movies after an actor from India, the country that produces the world's largest number of feature films per year, signed an agreement with a Panamanian production company.

Indian businessman Prabhakar Sharan, who is also an actor, producer and filmmaker, inked the deal with Eros International Media in the presence of Panamanian officials last Friday.