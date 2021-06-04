Eight family members die over 20 days

Some members of the family who died over the 20 days. PHOTO: IANS

Imalia village, on the outskirts of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, is in shock and grief.

Seven members of a family there died within 20 days - between April 25 and May 15 - due to Covid-19. An eighth member who was unable to bear the shock of the recurring deaths also died following cardiac arrest.

Mr Omkar Yadav, the surviving head of the family, said: "My four brothers, two sisters and mother died of Covid within days of each other. My aunt could not bear the shock and she died of a heart attack.

"I performed the last rites of my mother in the morning and then cremated three brothers the same afternoon. My younger brother and two sisters died over the following days."

Mr Yadav said his family members were taken to a hospital but they were not provided beds with medical oxygen and proper treatment.

On Monday, he observed the terahvi - the last day to mourn the death of a person according to Hindu tradition - of five members of the family.

He said the children in the family have yet to understand why so many elders have suddenly disappeared.

"We sent them to a neighbour's house when the bodies came in," he said. "They still think that the missing members will return soon."

Mr Yadav also voiced his concern about the future of the children who have lost their parents. "We are not even sure if there will be any government assistance for us because no one has even contacted us," he said.

Mr Mewaram, the head of the village, said no government representative has visited the village or initiated a sanitation drive despite the spate of deaths. He also claimed that 50 Covid cases were detected in the village and the patients have to fend for themselves. "We have been left to fend for ourselves and die without any treatment," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service