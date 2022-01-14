Election rallies banned for a week

India's election commission banned public rallies for a week as coronavirus cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant, soared in large parts of the country.

But the local assembly elections in five states, representing a population of about 250 million, will proceed as planned starting next month.

More than 400 Parliament staff test positive for Covid-19

More than 400 staff members in India's Parliament in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI reported.

Samples from 402 individuals out of 1,409 tested positive from Jan 4 to 8, the report said. Lawmakers are scheduled to start discussions on the federal budget later this month.

Plenty of Covid hospital beds for children

States have reserved more than double the Covid-19 hospital beds for children than recommended by federal experts out of fear of being under-prepared, government data showed on Monday, although doctors said not many youngsters have needed critical care yet.

The Health Ministry also said on Monday that only five per cent to 10 per cent of all those people infected in India have sought hospitalisation, compared with 20 per cent to 23 per cent during the last major wave.

Home isolation mandatory for all international arrivals

All international arrivals in India will have to undergo home isolation for a week from Jan 11, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has announced.

This is to slow the further import of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the country.

All foreign arrivals will have to do home quarantine for seven days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

While children under five are exempted from pre-and post-arrival testing, they have to undertake the test if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home isolation.

Bihar man who took 11 Covid jabs arrested

An 84-year-old man in Bihar, who reportedly took the Covid-19 vaccine 11 times in the past one year, has been arrested on the basis of a complaint by district medical officer Dr Vinay Krishna Prasad.

Retired government employee Brahmadev Mandal, a resident of Madhepura district in Bihar, was caught by health workers after he tried to take the jab for the 12th time.

He claimed that, after getting vaccinated 11 times, he got rid of some serious diseases he was suffering from.

India to allow imports of American pork

India has agreed to allow imports of United States pork and related products, removing a longstanding barrier , US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday.

Mr Vilsack said Washington is working to ensure the US pork industry could start shipping products to India as soon as possible and the deal marked the culmination of two decades of seeking market access for US pork in India.

MP Police constable suspended for keeping long moustache

A Madhya Pradesh Police constable has been suspended for refusing to cut his hair and trim his long moustache, despite being instructed by his senior officers to do so.

Assistant Inspector-General Prashant Sharma said that constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the motor transport wing, faced action for not improving his appearance and leaving a negative impression on other employees.

Gangster who supplied arms for Rohini Court shootout held

Rakesh Tajpuriya, a close aide of dreaded gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu and the main conspirator in the Rohini Court shootout case, was arrested after a brief exchange of gunfire in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the shootout, which took place on Sept 24 last year, Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom by two gangsters from the rival Tilu gang dressed in lawyers' garb. Police said Rakesh supplied the weapons for the shooting.

Former judge to head probe panel on PM security breach

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said retired judge Indu Malhotra will head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab last week.

The panel will inquire into causes of the security breach, persons responsible and measures to be taken to prevent such occurrences in future.

Karnataka minister blackmailed over video

Karnataka police on Sunday arrested the son of an astrologer for blackmailing Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar over a video of his son Nishanth with a model.

Rahul Bhat reportedly demanded Rs1 crore ($182,300) from the minister for not making the video public.

Mr Nishanth later claimed that the video was doctored.

TN Police on the lookout for global idol racket

Tamil Nadu Police are investigating a global idol stealing racket with roots in the state after the arrest of Kashmiri businessman Javed Shah from Mamallapuram, near Chennai, on Tuesday.

Idols worth Rs40 crore, including eight antique pieces, were seized from his shop.

Six injured as bank guard's gun goes off accidentally

Six women, including five college girls, suffered pellet injuries on Tuesday after a gun belonging to a bank guard accidentally went off when it fell.

The guard was trying to control a crowd at the bank in Mughalpura, Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Families of the injured women later protested outside the bank.

The guard was arrested and his gun seized by the police.

Eatery cook held for spitting on roti dough

A cook at a roadside eatery in Kakori, on the outskirts of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught on video spitting on the dough for making rotis.

The police also arrested his five helpers, who were seen looking at him in the video that went viral on social media, and the owner of the eatery.