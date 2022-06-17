Elegant kathak dance

Talented GIIS East Coast Campus students performed a beautiful kathak fusion dance at the community cultural show organised by the Little India Shopkeepers' Heritage Association.

At the annual event, performers representing different Indian communities showcased the distinct beauty of the Indian culture through spectacular shows on different Indian dance forms such as bhangra, lavni and kathak.

Representing the Hindi Society, the GIIS dancers, dressed in colourful attire, lit up the stage with their aesthetically-elegant performance.

The dance was choreographed by Ms Srabonti Haldar, the dance teacher at GIIS East Coast Campus.