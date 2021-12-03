Elephants killed in Assam after collision with train

Villagers paying their tribute to one of the two elephants that died after being hit by a train in Morigaon, Assam, on Tuesday.

"The elephants collided sideways with the engine of the Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express near Jagiroad," an official said.

"The driver reported the death of one elephant and injury to another. Later, it was learnt that both died.

"The section where the incident occurred is not a forest department-declared elephant corridor. No information from forest officials or villagers on the movement of elephants in the area was received by railway officials."

The elephants probably ventured into the area from nearby forests.