Elephants tested for Covid-19 after rare lion's death

Twenty-eight elephants have been tested for Covid-19 at the Theppakadu camp, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, in Tamil Nadu, after the reported death of a rare Asiatic lion from the virus.

In what is believed to be the first known death of an animal in India from Covid, a nine-year-old lioness at the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai died last week.

The feline was among nine lions that had tested positive, including two who were in critical condition.

As a precautionary measure, nasal and anal samples were taken from 28 elephants at the Theppakadu camp, including two calves, on Tuesday, and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh.

Handlers lifted their trunks to collect a sample from a nostril. They also inserted swabs into the elephants' rectums. The results are expected to arrive in a week.