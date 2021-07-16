End of the road for Kolkata's yellow taxis?

A yellow taxi driver waits for passengers near Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Wednesday.

India's eastern city is known for Rabindranath Tagore, rasgulla, football and the yellow taxi. However, it may soon lose its iconic taxi, which took to the streets in 1907, to Covid-19.

While several thousands of the Ambassador cabs still ply the city, the increasing demand for app-based cabs and the pandemic-induced lockdown have fuelled the notion the yellow-taxi era will be coming to an end soon.

Facing economic troubles, several drivers are selling their taxis.