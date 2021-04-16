Endangered African tortoises seized in Bhopal

A caretaker at the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal with one of the seven African spurred tortoises which were seized from a group of smugglers in the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday.

The endangered tortoises, which were allegedly provided by an African supplier, will be put on display at the Van Vihar National Park. In recent years, traffickers have been smuggling out African tortoises to Bangladesh and then to India and Bhopal, which has become a major transit point.

In 2018, Wildlife Special Task Force personnel arrested two West Bengal residents with six African spurred tortoises in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

The traffickers later told the police that the tortoises were being smuggled to Bhopal and then Mumbai.

On April 3, a court in Madhya Pradesh ordered that the Van Vihar National Park, where the tortoises were housed, can display them.

According to media reports, several people have been arrested for carrying protected wildlife from Madhya Pradesh's districts and selling them in Bhopal.