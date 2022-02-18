Ex-chief ran National Stock Exchange under guru's direction

The "spiritual guru" of former National Stock Exchange chief Chitra Ramkrishna took interest in her hairstyle, shared songs with her and went on a vacation with her to Seychelles to "chill out", according to a probe by India's market regulator.

This was contradictory to her statement given to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that her spiritual guru did not have a physical persona.

Ms Ramkrishna also allegedly shared confidential information with the yogi, who she claimed was dwelling in the Himalayas, and sought his advice on crucial decisions regarding India's largest stock exchange.

In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, she shared information about NSE's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with the "spiritual guru", SEBI said.

"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ms Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

Ms Ramkrishna, who quit NSE in 2016 citing "personal reasons", has not commented on the findings.

Allegations of corporate governance lapses have dogged NSE for several years. The exchange had planned to go public in 2017 but its listing was derailed by allegations that officials had provided some high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers, which could speed up algorithmic trading.

After a three-year investigation, SEBI fined the exchange over US$90 million ($120.9 million) and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months.

NSE challenged the order in court and has sought SEBI's approval to file for a new IPO.

However, during that investigation, SEBI found documents showing Ms Ramkrishna's e-mails to an unknown person, who she said during questioning was a "spiritual force" she had sought guidance from for 20 years.

She added that sharing of information with the person who was "spiritual in nature" did not compromise confidentiality or integrity.

The SEBI order, however, stated that it was "absurd" for her to contend that sharing sensitive information such as dividend payout ratios, business plans and the performance appraisals of NSE employees did not cause harm.

The SEBI probe also found the guru had substantial influence over the appointment of a mid-level executive, without any capital market experience, as an adviser to Ms Ramkrishna with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most senior NSE officials.

The guru was running the exchange, and Ramkrishna was "merely a puppet in his hands", SEBI said.

BusinessLine reported that the mysterious guru seems to be someone who not only knew the inside working of the exchange closely but also was very well connected in New Delhi's political and bureaucratic circles.

SEBI also said NSE and its board were aware of the exchange of confidential information but had chosen to "keep the matter under wraps".

The regulator fined NSE US$270,000 and barred it from launching new products for six months.

SEBI also imposed a penalty of Rs30 million ($5.4 million) on Ms Ramkrishna and barred her from any bourse-related activity for three years.

