Exam held in light from mobile phones

The Bihar education department faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday as it had to conduct the BA Part 1 exam in the light of mobile phones.

This happened at the DJ college in Munger district when the power supply to the entire college was disrupted due to bad weather, leaving the examination hall in darkness.

Eventually, the college superintendent allowed mobile phones inside the examination hall to light up the area.

However, several student organisations protested against the holding of the examination. They claimed that the use of mobile phones inside the examination hall encouraged cheating.

Mobile phones are banned in exam centres in Bihar.

A similar incident happened in Bihar's East Champaran district on Feb 12 when Class 12 (Intermediate) students were forced to write the Hindi exam with light from vehicles.

The exam was scheduled from 1.45pm to 5pm at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh College with more than 400 students involved. But, due to a mess with the seating arrangements, the exam started only at 4pm.

When it got dark, students and their parents protested against the college and the district administration. As there was no electricity, the administrators arranged for a generator, but it could not illuminate all the halls. Finally, parents with four-wheelers switched on the headlights to facilitate the completion of the examination.

Indo-Asian News Service