Fact-checkers among choices for Nobel Prize

Fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair (left) and Pratik Sinha are among those being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

India's fact-checkers and founders of alternate media platform Alt News, Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha, are reportedly among the contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a list of "favourites" compiled by Time magazine, the duo are on it based on nominations that were made public via Norwegian lawmakers, predictions from bookmakers and picks from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Mr Sinha and Mr Zubair have been nominated for "battling misinformation", methodologically debunking rumors and fake news circulating on social media and calling out hate speech through their fact-checking website.

Among other strong contenders are Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 winners will be announced at 11am local time today in Oslo, Norway.

Mr Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 this year over a meme he tweeted in 2018 against a Hindu deity, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. He was in police and judicial custody for nearly a month.

The fact-checker had half-a-dozen cases lodged against him in different parts of Uttar Pradesh for the tweet. The police also set up a special investigation team to probe the allegations.

The incident gained international attention after journalists around the world condemned the arrest, calling it an impediment on press freedom.

The Editors Guild of India in a statement on June 28 stated: "It is apparent that AltNews' alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarize the society and rake nationalist sentiments."

Mr Zubair was granted bail by the Supreme Court on July 20. The court also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's request for Mr Zubair to be restrained from tweeting in the future.

There are 251 individuals and 92 organisations in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although the Nobel Committee does not announce the names of nominees, neither to the media nor to the candidates, a Reuters survey found that Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, broadcaster David Attenborough, Thunberg, Pope Francis, Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, and Myanmar's National Unity government were nominated by Norwegian lawmakers.

Indo-Asian News Service